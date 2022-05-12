A hidden gem waiting to be turned into your own country cottage.

3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom

WATER LANE, CASTLEPOLLARD

Asking Price €160,000

Buy a Bungalow!

Bungalows are back in fashion. This bungalow, located on Water Lane, Castlepollard has been brought to the market recently by Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt at a very reasonable price. This three bedroom, two reception bungalow, set on a mature site of approximately 1/3 of an acre, has scope for you to turn this hidden gem into your own country cottage. The property is within walking distance of Castlepollard town centre, which has all necessary amenities at your fingertips including primary and post primary schools, local shops, hotel, bank, Churches, Tesco shopping centre and Post Office. It is within easy access to a selection of lakes for fishing and water sports and has the beautiful Tullynally Castle as a neighbour.

The Accommodation

The accommodation comprises an L- shaped entrance hallway with a semi solid timber flooring and timber wall panels. This leads to a bright sitting room with front aspect with an open solid fuel fireplace, laminate flooring and timber ceiling. The dining room to the rear has a Stanley oil fired cooker, solid timber flooring, hot-press and timber wall panels.

The kitchen is also to the rear with fitted units, timber ceiling, alarm panel and is plumbed for washing machine. It has a door that leads to the rear, south facing garden.

The three double bedrooms and three-piece bathroom are down the hallway. One Double room with front aspect is plumbed for WC and a wash hand basin.

Having everything on one level makes this an ideal property for a young family or elderly family members to live comfortably in.

Exterior

To the exterior of the house there is a detached double garage and four other adjacent outbuildings (one to the right of the garages, a utility room facing the back door with a PVC window, one on the side facing the garden and one to the rear). Some of these outhouses are wired for connection to the power supply and one has a mains water connection and is equipped with WC and wash hand basin (the utility room), all block built. The garden to the rear is private with mature trees.

Included in the sale are the cooker, microwave, toaster, fridge, dinner table, four chairs, sofa, small table, stereo radio, three-piece suite, hall table, two beds, mattresses and two wardrobes as well as bathroom cabinet and wall mounted fan heater.

Special Features

Special features and services to consider when considering this property are the oil fired central heating, alarmed property, mains water and drainage, block built house with single layer insulation in attic, walking distance from the town, pvc double glazed replacement windows and doors, pvc facia and soffits, mature private rear garden on approx a third acre site, the spacious detached double garage and four adjacent sheds (all block built), ample car parking space and the cul de sac location.

Overall, this property has plenty of scope for you to apply your own style and design and could be considered as an investment property. There is ample space for outdoor and indoor improvements. Early viewing is recommended. Contact Jennifer Walsh in the Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt office in Castlepollard on 086 394 6428.

