A proper family home in Kinnegad

Main Street, Kinnegad,

Co. Westmeath

Asking Price €325,000

Semi-Detached, Four Bedroom –

1 Bathroom

Situated on the Main Street in Kinnegad, this semi-detached, four bedroom property could be considered as a proper family home, offering ample parking at the front, side vehicular access, the large parking and garden space at the rear of the property, along with additional outhouses and scope for modernisation througout.

The property is suitable for a wide range of buyers, from those seeking a family home, to someone seeking to establish a business in the town, or a developer seeking a large property in a central location with a large site to the rear with outbuildings.

The prime location is certainly worth considering, with the property being within walking distance to shops and supermarkets, health centres, schools and medical centres. Kinnegad is ideally located less than 60km from Dublin near the junction of the M6 and the M4 motorways. The town is also well serviced with public transport facilities.

Properties of this quality in this location rarely come to the market so this truly is a unique opportunity. The zoning is “Mixed use” which allows for a range of Residential and Commercial uses.

The accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hallway with traditional floor tiles, two reception rooms, four bedrooms and a main family bathroom. The living room has laminate flooring, feature fireplace with solid fuel fire.

The kitchen-dining room has both laminate and tiled flooring, fitted kitchen with tiled splash back and fireplace with stove. The bedrooms have laminate and timber flooring with fitted wardrobes and one bedroom comes carpeted.

The family bathroom is partially tiled and has a fitted bath, electric shower over bath, wash hand basin and wc.

To the rear is a large outbuilding suitable for a variety of uses along with a very spacious green area – perfect for the avid gardener or to cultivate your own vegetable garden.

Interest for this property is expected to bring an early sale so contact John Coyne Estates Ltd., today on 044 936 2500 or 087 288 8363 to book your viewing slot and make your bid.

For more information, click here