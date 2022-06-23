A spacious property in Kinnegad awaits you …

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Semi-Detached Residence

18 Saint Etchen’s Court, Kinnegad

Asking Price €235,000

This spacious semi-detached residence has come to the market this week, offering value for money and a perfectly located family home in a small estate in the lovely town of Kinnegad. Situated beside the Eurospar supermarket and just a few minutes walk from Tesco and Aldi in Kinnegad, this 110 m² property comes with an attractive C1 energy rating.

St. Etchen’s Court is also within walking distance of all amenities; school, church, shops and the health centre, as well as being beside the bus stop for all Dublin and Galway buses.

The property would make a perfect family home and is spacious both inside and outside. The south facing back garden affords space for a play area for the children, a patio area for home comfort and dining as well as space to cultivate a kitchen or flower garden for the gardening enthusiast.

Accommodation

The ground floor of this property sees the entrance hall with timber floor open in to the lounge, complete with an open fireplace and a timber floor. The kitchen/dining area has a tiled floor and comes with fitted units and French doors leading to the back garden.

A guest W.C. with a wash hand basin and tiled floor completes the downstairs accommodation.

The first floor accommodation houses the three bedrooms and main family bathroom. The master bedroom is ensuite with W.C., wash hand basin and a shower. The room is carpeted and has fitted wardrobes. A second double bedroom comes with fitted wardrobes and pine flooring. The third single bedroom is spacious and has laminate flooring. The family bathroom has a tiled floor, a W.C., wash hand basin, bath and a detached shower.

A few important features to consider when reviewing this property are the excellent location and proximity to the supermarket, post office and motorway as well as the bus-stop and schools and amenities.

Contact King Auctioneers today on 044 934 2707 to book your viewing slot.

