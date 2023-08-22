Acres of top-quality land ideal for livestock, a dairy enterprise or equestrian use

48 Acres For Sale (by public auction) in Rhode

Ballystrig, Rhode, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge, have just brought to the market a block of 48 acres on the edge of Rhode, County Offaly. The lands, which are freehold, are located approximately 1.5km from the village with frontage of circa 60 metres onto the R441. The entire is circa 14km from Edenderry, 12km from Rochfortbridge and the M6, and about 25km from Tullamore.

Rhode Village provides all the necessary day to day services including a Church, Pre-school, Health Centre, pubs, shop, post office, service station and pharmacy. There is also a National School and GAA grounds.

The larger towns within the general vicinity provide a wide range of services.

The land is all in one block currently in grass with superb mature trees and natural hedgerows throughout. The land is currently in three divisions and according to Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents ‘It is an ideal farm for livestock, a dairy enterprise or for an equestrian use’.

Top quality land

Under the soils map of Ireland, the farm is classified as ‘Elton Series’ which are generally known as top quality limestone lands. They have high production capacity for either arable or grazing purposes. There is a mains water supply to the lands and a round stone monument on the property.

Auction

The property is for Auction on Thursday, 14 September 2023 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, County Kildare. Jordan Auctioneers are issuing a guide price of €600,000.

For further information, contact Clive Kavanagh or Paddy Jordan on 045 433 550.

You may also visit their website for additional details.