Thursday, April 14, 2022
Alisha’s fruitless two-year search as eviction deadline looms

By Admin
Alisha Martin and her son, Jayden.

By Clare Corrigan

A young mother who is at her wits end looking for a home for herself and her four-year-old son contacted Topic this week in the hope that someone reading about her situation will be able to help.

Alisha Martin, a 21-year old single mother to Jayden, who is due to start school in September, is currently residing in Mull­ingar at her parents’ home and works in Tesco.

She has lived in the family home since she was three; however, in 2020, the family discovered that the house is being repossessed by the banks.
Last August, the house was sold at auction and the family were directed to leave the house by the new owner by June 30.

