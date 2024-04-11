38 Oakcrest, Ballinderry, Mullingar

3 Bedroom – 2 Bath – Semi-D

Asking price: €239,950

Located in the quiet mature development of Oakcrest, Mullingar this spacious three-bedroom semi-detached house is ideally situated close to the town centre of Mullingar and the local shops. An ideal first time buy for a family or investor, the property is presented in excellent condition throughout offering ample car parking space and large side entrance with garden shed.

The ground floor accommodation consists of an entrance hall with laminate floors leading to the living room with laminate floor and cast-iron open fireplace. Double doors lead to the open plan kitchen/dining area with laminate floors and fitted storage. The guest WC completes the ground floor.

The first floor consists of a landing with laminate flooring giving access to the three bedrooms, all with built in wardrobes and laminate flooring, while the primary comes en-suite. The main family bathroom is a three-piece suite with lino flooring and wall tiling.

Oakcrest is a quiet and mature family friendly estate situated in a prime location on the Lynn Road within close proximity to the town centre, local shops, close to the N4 and N52.

Viewing is highly recommended on this property. To book your viewing slot of this much sought after property, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000. For further details and pictures, click here.