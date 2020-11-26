Anger, disbelief and upset over HSE ‘lie’ about MRC closure

Not in more than a decade has Westmeath Topic received as overwhelming a response to an article as that received since Wednesday last, when we revealed that claims made in an official document that the Mullingar Resource Centre, catering for almost 120 young people, including adults, at the Delvin Road centre was “unfit for purpose.”

As our story last week made clear, the persistence of a local woman, Mrs. Mai Walsh, mother of a young man attending MRC, in seeking a full range of the facts about the closure, under Freedom of Information Act, exposed the fact that no report setting out why the Centre’s closure needed to take place, was ever prepared or issued, contrary to what had appeared on the public record and was stated to those affected most.

Such was the volume of responses in the past week, that we have found it necessary to devote two pages inside this week to allow those who contacted us to make their views clear not just to Topic, but to the general public, the HSE and to those local politicians who need to take up this serious issue immediately.