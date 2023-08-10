Ballybeg House in Milltownpass has the real WOW factor!

Ballybeg House, Milltownpass

Asking Price: €535,000

SHERRY FITZGERALD DAVITT & DAVITT

044 934 0000

Set on one acre of pristine grounds, this exquisite detached country residence has come to the market recently. It is definitely a property worth considering as your long-term family home. The owners have put much thought and care into finishing the house and grounds, which are decorated and manicured to an exceptional standard. Space and light are two apparent features in Ballybeg House, this impressive home boasting five bedrooms, three reception rooms, a residential bar and a detached garage, all set in landscaped gardens.

Accommodation

Ballybeg House accommodation consists of a spacious entrance hall with high ceilings and tiled floors. This leads to a living room with laminate floors and a solid-fuel stove with a stone surround.

Also on the ground floor is an office space with laminate flooring and fitted units that would be an easy conversion for an additional bedroom.

A second living room with a tiled floor, solid fuel stove with marble surround and an archway leads to the impressively fitted, very large, open plan kitchen with breakfast bar, integrated appliances and a range. Double doors lead to an expansive, light-filled conservatory with laminate floors.

A hallway leads to the first bedroom with a laminate wood floor, a guest WC and a private bar with hardwood floors, and a full bar kit. A spacious storeroom completes the ground floor.

The first floor consists of a large landing with a laminate floor that gives access to the four remaining bedrooms, all with laminate floors and fitted wardrobes. The master (primary) bedroom is en-suite, which has tiled walls/floors, underfloor heating and shower, WC, wash hand basin with storage, spotlights, heated towel rack, and tiled double shower cubicle with electric shower.

The main family bathroom has a fully tiled three-piece suite.

Special features

Features such as mains water, triple glazed windows, newly fitted tiles, laminate floors, and recently renovated en-suite, the large secluded site, huge private patio area to the rear, the detached garage, the CCTV- fully alarmed and fitted electric security gates, and professionally landscaped gardens provide this property with the wow factor we all look for when deciding on a family home make this property a must-see on your viewing list.

Location

This property is located close to Gainstown school, church and sports grounds and is just a short drive to Mullingar and Rochfortbridge, with the capital city just an hour’s drive away. Set on a secluded site with easy access to the M6, early viewing is highly recommended for this B3 energy-rated property.

