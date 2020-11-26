Bloody Sunday – The Kilbeggan connection

The GAA commemorated the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday last Saturday, November 21 and there was an interesting Westmeath link to that fateful day.

Thomas (Tommy) Whelehan was an umpire at the match between Dublin and Tipperary in Croke Park when the Crown Forces opened fire, killing 14 people, including Tipp footballer Michael Hogan, after whom the Hogan Stand is named.

Tommy was born in Rochfortbridge. He had one brother (Paddy) and one sister (Mary) who later emigrated to America. The family ran a pub and farm.

Their mother died in 1909 when Tommy was just 13 and their father died in 1912 when Tommy was just 16 and Paddy 18. Tommy went to work in Dublin during the First World War and Paddy took over running of the family business.

While in Dublin, Tommy played club football with the C J Kickhams club, which amalgamated with Ballymun in the 1960s, and represented Dublin. Tommy eventually returned home to Westmeath; had he not, he would likely have been involved with the Dublin team 100 years ago.