Blue Golden hits the top spot for Tile of the Year 2022

Majestic blue is crowned Tile of the Year for 2022. Blue Golden has been named the 2022 Tile of The Year by Irish specialist tile retailer World of Tiles. The winning tile is a marble-effect porcelain beauty characterised by expressive golden veins, pale fossil swirls and an evening sky of blues. Blue Golden’s design is inspired by the enigmatic colouring and patterns in sodalite blue marble hewn from the mountains of Bolivia.

Blue is on trend

This year’s choice for Tile of the Year speaks to two trends. Marble-effect tiles are a growing trend that is set to be just as enduring as metro tiles. Homeowners and interior designers have fallen in love with the classic elegance that marble-look adds to their spaces. And as designs get ever-more realistic, intricate and colourful, customers are gaining in confidence to make creative choices.

The colour blue is also very much in vogue for interiors. “We’ve noticed increased interest in all shades of blue, from navy to duck egg, with some moody misty hues in between,” says World of Tiles Managing Director Donal Higgins. “The jewel shades of navy and cobalt are high up on our customers’ wishlists.” With its tonal variations from deepest Prussian blue to royal blue and hints of ultramarine, Blue Golden’s jewel colours and expressive golden veins make an eye-catching feature.

Quality polished Spanish porcelain

Imported from top Spanish tile manufacturer, Cifre Ceramica, Blue Golden is a 60×120 grain-polished porcelain. A rectified tile, it can be laid on floors and walls with only the narrowest grout gaps to achieve a virtually seamless finish. “We have exclusive rights in Ireland to the Cifre Ceramica range,” said Mr Higgins. “That means World of Tiles is able to offer premium quality Spanish tiles at budget-friendly prices.”

Perfect for bathroom bliss or boardroom boldness

At a time when we’re turning our focus on the wellbeing of our blue planet, Blue Golden captures the sense of calm and awe one would experience looking down on Earth from space. Imagine these same feelings as you lie back and relax after a long day in the bath. Blue Golden inspires feelings of rejuvenation and possibility, making it the perfect tile for a bathroom or as a feature wall in your home.

You can view or order Blue Golden and a wide range of other on-trend tiles online at www.worldoftiles.ie

