Bunbrosna woman hopes to compete in prestigious running series

Over the past two years local runner Catherine Lundon from Kilpatrick, Bunbrosna, has successfully completed four of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, a significant accomplishment. She told Patrick Muldoon about her love for running and her hopes to complete the most prestigious distance running series in the world.

Catherine’s running journey began when she was in primary school.

“We were runners up in the All Ireland Primary Schools Cross Country Championships when I was in Presentation Senior School. I still have the little trophy at home. After that I did a little bit of running in secondary school, again, cross-country running. But then after that I went on to university and my career took off, I moved to Dublin and life changed and I didn’t have as much time anymore and running went away for a while.”

In her adult life Catherine still entered some local runs as a goal to encourage her to get out and run but her marathon running adventures began as a challenge with her brother Dara, to see who could run the most miles each month in 2021. “I never thought I would actually run a marathon but he entered me into Berlin that year as a birthday present because my birthday is in September. The fact that he paid for it as well, gave me advance notice, and sent me on a 16 week training programme meant I had to oblige. That’s where it all started.”