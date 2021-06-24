Call for Council offices to re-open to the public

By Claire Corrigan

Cllr. Mick Dollard (Independent) has asked when council offices would open again and when face-to-face meetings with officials would recommence, describing the present situation as “an absolute nightmare” and “totally unsatisfactory as public representatives”.

He wanted to know when members can meet with officials on subjects such as housing, at district level, etc. “I’ve never had to endure anything like this as a councillor of 36 years.”

Members received an update on service delivery in the District under current Covid-19 conditions at the June Meeting of Municipal District of Mullingar/Kinnegad on Monday from Director of Services, Deirdre Reilly.