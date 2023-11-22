Camillus Glynn retires as Cathaoirleach of Áras an Mhuilinn By Ciaran Brennan 22 November 2023 Camillus Glynn Camillus Glynn retired as Cathaoirleach of Áras an Mhuilinn, Mullingar on the final day of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2023. The former Senator and Councillor is looking forward to his retirement after 13 years at the helm of the Áras. TagsÁras an MhuilinnCamillus GlynnComhaltasLabhrás Ó MurchúNewsPádraig Ó Dufaigh Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Woohoo! Your subscription has been successful! Subscribe to our newsletter Keep up to date with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. SUBSCRIBE Previous articleLocal man fights against “outdated” disability lawsNext articleCommunity group proposes location for EV Centre in Castlepollard You may have missed... Community group proposes location for EV Centre in Castlepollard 22 November 2023 Local man fights against “outdated” disability laws 21 November 2023 James and Teresa Coffey accept Freedom of the City of London 21 November 2023 ‘You’re your own worst enemy’ — Judge blasts Enoch Burke during... 19 November 2023 Niamh Algar plays ‘badass assassin’ in new Disney+ show 18 November 2023 Protestors gather at Columb Barracks voicing opposition to refugees 17 November 2023