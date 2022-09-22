Castletown set up crunch meeting with Clonkill

By Paul O’Donovan

Castletown Geoghegan may not have performed to their best at any stage of this year’s championship but they are getting close to top form at the right time of the year.

A very strong second-half performance in last Sunday’s county semi final saw the Black and Ambers dethrone last year’s county champions Raharney by seven points, 1-19 to 0-15 in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

It was a workmanlike performance rather than a stylish one which saw them overcome Raharney as they outscored their opponents by 0-13 to 0-4 in the second half.

A solid defensive showing in which Shane Clavin, Liam Varley, David Lynch and Johnny Bermingham excelled kept Raharney and Killian Doyle at bay while at the other end Niall O’Brien, Peter Clarke and David O’Reilly were able to take their scores and clinch a memorable win for Castletown.