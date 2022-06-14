Celebrate Bloomsday in Mullingar

To mark Bloomsday and the 100th anniversary of the publication of Ulysses, a tour of James Joyce’s Mullingar will take place at 7pm on Bloomsday, June 16 from the Greville Arms Hotel. This tour will explore the Mullingar of James Joyce.

The novelist lived in the town for a number of weeks in 1900 and 1901 while his father did work for the County Council. Mullingar features in the novels Ulysses and Stephen Hero.

Places visited on the tour will include the Joyce mural in Mount Street, the Greville Arms, and the location of the photo business in which Millie Bloom was working in Ulysses.

For further information phone 087 947 2583.