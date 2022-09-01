Celebrating Westmeath’s High King – Malachy II

Exactly 1,000 years ago this week according to the annalists, on September 2, in 1022AD, the death occurred on the island crannóg of Cro-Inis, or Cró Incha, at the south western corner of Lough Ennell, in what is now the parish of Dysart of one of the most notable and famous of the High Kings of Ireland, and Kings of Mide.

Maelsechnaill Mac Do-mhnaill, or Máel Sechnaill Mór, was one of the Clann Cholmáin branch of the Southern Uí Néill dynasty. Twice High King, he is best remembered from the Battle of Clontarf in 1014AD when he joined forces with Brian Boru, then High King, and they inflicted a crushing defeat on the Norse of Dublin and their allies.

With the death of Brian, his son and his grandson at Clontarf, Malachy, King of Mide, regained the High Kingship, and retained it until he died from natural causes in 1022 at the age of 73.