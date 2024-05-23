Thursday, May 23, 2024
‘Chipper’s’ great goal keeps Town’s hopes of League title success alive

By Topic.ie

By Paul O’Donovan
A brilliant goal by Jamie ‘Chipper’ Loran, just seven minutes from the finish, kept Mullingar Town’s hopes of winning the CCFL Senior Division title alive. Loran’s strike from just outside the box flew into the net to give Mullingar Town all three points from this crucial league clash against Clara Town in D’Alton Park, Mullingar, on Wednesday evening of last week, 15 May.

Town looked as though they would come away empty handed from this game as Clara Town took a surprise lead after 70 minutes when Robert Bracken finished to the net from close range.

