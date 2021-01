Mullingar horse trainer Ciaran Murphy notched up his first success in the training ranks as Enjoy D’Allen landed the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Rated Novice chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

A little over two weeks after Dot Love bowed out by winning a race named in her honour at the course, her successor with the licence at Mullingar’s Charlestown Stud got off the mark as the 7/2 chance raced to an easy six-length victory over the Oliver McKiernan-trained Lean Araig.