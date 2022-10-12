Clonbullogue’s Alex Dunne wins British Formula 4 Championship

By Randal Scally

Clonbullogue teen racing sensation Alex Dunne secured the British Formula 4 Championship last weekend.

The 16-year-old went into the final race day at Brands Hatch last Sunday with an unassailable 102-point lead over his nearest challenger, Ollie Gray, after 11 wins and six further podium finishes on the circuit this season. The success comes just weeks after Dunne was chosen to take part in the prestigious Ferrari Driver Academy scouting camp.

“What an honour it is to be announced as the 2022 ROKiT British F4 Champion,” said the Hitech GP driver, who is the son of Noel and Elizabeth Dunne, and has his sights set on a career in Formula 1.

“It’s been a really incredible year this year with Hitech GP, breaking the record for most wins in a single season. We got some really good results across the board as a team as well.

“Coming into this year, we definitely knew it was going to be possible, but I’m really happy with what we’ve achieved.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to this point, so I’d like to say a huge thank you to everybody at Hitech, and to British F4 and Motorsport UK as well, they’ve been really accommodating to me and I’ve really enjoyed the championship.”