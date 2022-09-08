Clonkill eagerly await winner of mouth-watering clash

Castletown-Geoghegan have set up a mouthwatering senior hurling championship semi-final clash with reigning champions Raharney after last Sunday’s victory over Castlepollard.

The Black and Ambers came through a sticky patch in the second quarter to eventually overcome Pollard, comfortably running out 15 point winners in the end.

The win, which coincided with Castletown’s best performance of the year to date, has put them in to a semi-final against reigning champions Raharney, in what will be a repeat of last year’s epic final, which Raharney won by three points, 0-21 to 0-18.