Ahead of the start of its two Christmas Markets in under two weeks time on Sunday, November 20, Clonmellon Market was delighted to welcome Darina Allen last weekend.

The well-known 74 year old Irish chef, food writer, TV personality and founder of Ballymaloe Cookery School spent some time in Clonmellon last Sunday morning, November 6 meeting the market organisers and visiting the various stalls and traders/crafts people at the bi-weekly market.