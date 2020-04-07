Club Focus: Mullingar Shamrocks’ outstanding record

Founded 1953, Mullingar Shamrocks have the longest unbroken stretch at senior level in Westmeath, which is a remarkable achievement. The Springfield club won the Junior title in 1962 and have been senior ever since.

To date they have won 12 senior titles and have teams participating at every age grade. It’s also significant that they have won titles at every level. In 1988 they won the Intermediate Football Championship with their second team which allowed Coralstown/Kinnegad attain senior status and eight years later, the vanquished were senior champions.

This year’s committee includes Chairman, Seán Hynes, Secretary Aidan O’Donoghue and Treasurer Maria Carroll. The club’s P.R.O Tom Hunt is their first ever member to represent Westmeath County Board as Central Council Delegate following his election at last year’s County Convention and the Waterford native is a former club chairman.