By Paul O’Donovan

Coláiste Mhuire, Mull­ingar produced a wonderful display of football as they swept aside the strong challenge of Naas CBS to win the Leinster Colleges Junior Football ‘A’ title at the Meath Centre of Excellence in Dunganny on Tuesday afternoon of last week, 19 March.

Coming into this game Naas CBS would have been strong favourites to win this game but aided by a great start to the match the Mullingar boys more than matched their opponents.