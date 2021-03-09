Concern about player injury when GAA returns

There has to be a considered app­roach to the full return of GAA activity and players will need adequate time to prepare for matches, according to Westmeath senior footballer, Kieran Martin.

The Maryland star, who captained Westmeath last year, said there are valuable lessons to be learned from 2020 regarding how players returned to action and it will need to be properly managed in order to avoid injury.

There will need to be a proper period of time allotted for training before players reach match intensity, he cautions.