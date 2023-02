Last week’s announcement by the Government that Columb Barracks in Mull­ingar was to be used to accommodate a large group of asylum seekers has led to a series of protests in the town.

On Thursday last (2 February) and on Monday of this week (6 February), the protests outside the barracks were followed by marches through the town to the Market Square, while Saturday’s protest (4 February) also voiced opposition to the plan.