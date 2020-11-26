Connellan calls for level playing field in Leinster Football

John Connellan has seen the good days and the bad days in his football career with the Westmeath footballers. Many of the bad days have come at the hands of the Dublin footballers, but Connellan wouldn’t be alone in that.

After last Saturday evening’s demolition of Meath, Dublin have now won ten straight Leinster Football Championships and are on course for six in a row All-Ireland titles.

It is not a question of who will beat Dublin, but when will they be beaten. Athlone footballer Connellan clearly believes if things continue as they are they won’t be beaten for quite some time.

Connellan has been in the coal face when it comes to defeats against Dublin. He scored 0-4 from play in the 2009 Leinster semi-final, on a day when Westmeath suffered a 27-point hammering, 4-26 to 0-11.