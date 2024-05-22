Coole locals block unauthorised modular homes in ‘stand-off’ with developer

There were tense scenes in Coole last Friday, 17 May as locals blocked the installation of unauthorised modular homes in the village. Locals began protesting after they received information that modular homes were on their way to Coole on the night of Wednesday, 15 May.

This didn’t materialise but they also gathered on the evening of Thursday, 16 May to protest. The group were informed on the morning of Friday, 17 May that a convoy of modular homes was on its way to Coole and gathered at 3am to oppose their installation. A large convoy of cranes and articulated trucks carrying 18 modular homes entered the village at approximately 4am on Friday morning.