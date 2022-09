Figures released by the National Transport Authority (NTA) have revealed that almost €4.3m of funding that was made available for walking and cycling infrastructure in Westmeath was not spent in 2021.

“In Westmeath, our County Council was allocated €4.5m for walking and cycling projects for the year 2021. However, according to figures released by the NTA, only €205,038 of this was spent,” said Cllr Louise Heavin, who represents the Athlone-Moate Municipal District.