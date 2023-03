Council Chambers in Westmeath and across Ireland must reflect the society they represent, according to Dr Michelle Maher, from Mullingar, who lectures politics in Maynooth University and spearheads the ‘See Her Elected’ campaign.

Ms Maher, along with members of the WoMeN’s (Western Midlands and Northern) Regional Caucus, will mark International Women’s Day which is this week (8 March) by transforming Westmeath’s Council Chamber with ‘gender reversal’ initiatives on 13 March.