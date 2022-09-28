Country property has ample scope for renovation

Towlaght, Clonard, Co. Meath

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Bungalow

Asking Price €225,000

Old World Bungalow in Clonard

This old world bungalow is yours for the taking and with a few personal touches in and around the property, you could have an address in the Royal County of Meath.

Situated on the R148 close to the picturesque village of Clonard, this three bedroom bungalow comes with full planning permission to convert the property into a dormer. The property, situated on a sizeable plot, has ample scope for renovation, both inside and outside. It comes with ample parking and is a few minutes walk away from the local Primary School, the church and restaurant/pub. The property is on the main Dublin bus routes, with the drive to Dublin taking just 45 minutes. Enfield and Kinnegad are just a few minutes drive away.

The historic river Boyne flows nearby and an abundance of walkways, with the Hill of Down, the Old Bog Trail and Cowpark Walkway all in the surrounding area.

Accommodation

The property accommodation comprises a carpeted entrance hall, which has entrances to a carpeted lounge with an open fireplace and a living room with an open fireplace. The kitchen/dining room is open plan with fitted units and a tiled floor. The utility room to the rear also has a tiled floor.

Down the hallway, are entrances to two double bedrooms and a single bedroom, as well as a shower room, complete with a toilet and shower.This property would make an excellent first time home purchase for the DIY enthusiast or would make a great investment property.

Special property features to take into account when considering this property are the fact that it has full planning permission to convert the property to a Dormer building; the location – on the R148 right beside the M4, the primary school and a few metres walk to the church; the mains water and mains sewerage system; Oil fired central heating and the outdoor fuel sheds and detached garage.

If you would like to view this property and perhaps make an offer, contact Edward King Auctioneers on 044 934 2707 today, to book your viewing slot.