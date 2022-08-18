Create new memories in your Golden Years

Enjoying Your Golden Years

Whether your retirement is years away or just around the corner, planning for it is something that you are never too old or too young to do.

Quite a number of people who retire, go on to enjoy a whole new “second life”, either by themselves or with their loved ones. Travel, catch up with old friends, learn a new language, take up a new hobby, exercise, read – the possibilities of what to do with each day are endless. Some people however, find it a bit more difficult to cope; with nothing to focus on or get up every day for. We can all do our bit to enrich the lives of those who struggle with retirement and ensure their days are filled with happy times and activities.

Start Planning Now for your Golden Years

Start planning now for that time in your life now to help make the most of your retirement.

Forward planning makes a huge difference, in later years, especially good financial and legal planning. Don’t put off getting your house in order so to speak – the sooner you make sure you a financially secure, the sooner you can enjoy your golden years!

Your retirement begins a whole new chapter in your life, so make sure it is an enjoyable and stress free time for you and your family.

Local Support

Luckily, here in Mullingar town, like the majority of towns in the Midlands, our local businesses offer a range of practical services for people of all ages and abilities and they are only too happy to cater for your every need.

Whatever your plans for the future, the advertisers listed are here to help you. Give them a call for a friendly chat and avail of the services that are in place to ensure you fully enjoy your golden years.

Buckley’s SuperValu – Good Value, Good Service

Buckley’s SuperValu is a renowned local shopping store in Mullingar and a generous member of the retail community in the town. They have been providing an exemplary service for the townspeople of all ages since day one, offering services that have become particularly important to older shoppers such as home delivery, click and collect, and special shopping hours (between 10am and 12 noon). Buckley’s Supervalu also have Autism Friendly Shopping in SuperValu Mullingar and these hours are on Tuesdays between 6pm and 9pm.

Buckley’s Supervalu have all your daily needs

Buckley’s has a packed range of groceries, toiletries, fresh fruit and vegetables, fresh breads and meats, fresh seafood, drinks, as well as an extensive range of household and cleaning materials to ensure that you’re well stocked with all your daily needs.

Buckley’s bakery is also a big hit for birthday cakes and special party cakes as well as proving your daily breads and bakes.

Their store offers fantastic weekly offers to save you money; keep an eye to the yellow stickers in store for these offers. Buckley’s are well known to cater for summer and BBQ season with their top of the range outdoor home furnishings and first class food and drinks.

Contact Buckleys

Be sure to pop into Buckley’s SuperValu today, to experience the friendly service and great-value. You can also give them a call on 044 934 2420, or visit www.SuperValu.ie to have a look at their great offers, their huge range of products, and explore what they offer to make your shopping experience a little bit easier.

St. Camillus Nursing Centre

Renovated to state-of-the-art standard in recent years, the not-for-profit St. Camillus Nursing Centre is situated on mature and beautiful grounds in Killucan, Co. Westmeath. The Order of St Camillus, alongside a dedicated staff and a team of local community support, provide excellent short term and long term respite care.

Established in 1976, this centre has a superb reputation for professional and friendly nursing care conducted in a homely atmosphere. The centre works closely with the North Westmeath Hospice Foundation and offers both Palliative and Respite care. The centre offers a host of programmes and useful services on its beautiful grounds. St. Camillus Nursing Centre provides top quality care in tranquil surroundings, ensuring that your future and quality of life is as comfortable as possible.

Contact

If you would like to visit St Camillus Nursing Centre in Killucan call 044 937 4115 or email editor@orderofstcamillus.ie to make an appointment.

Hearing Consultancy

If you are looking for advice and information about hearing related issues for either yourself, a partner, a family member or a friend, it would be worthwhile to make contact with Mullingar’s Hearing Consultancy Hearing Centre, which is located at Martins Lane Clinic, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, Postcode N91 NY27.

Hearing Consultancy provide hearing solutions for typical problems, from World Class Manufacturers of Hearing Aids and Assistive Listening Devices (ALD’s).

Services

The professionally trained staff will be happy to provide information about Digital Hearing Aids and can demonstrate the range of digital devices that they supply, fit and maintain.

Audiologists Peter Burke and Martin Mulry hold clinics ever second Thursday.

You can book an appointment by calling the Freephone Customer Services Number on 1800 80 43 22 or use the online booking system (https://thehearingconsultancy.ie/mullingar-clinic/) or by email info@thehearingconsultancy.ie

Keepsafe Alarms

Having a house alarm is one of the most effective burglary deterrents that you can have in place. Keepsafe Alarms based in Mullingar have built up a reliable, honest and professional business. Their services include the installation and maintenance of Intruder Alarm Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, CCTV and Access Control Systems.

Their staff are fully trained in all areas of Intruder Alarms, Fire Alarms, CCTV and Access Control and they also provide a full backup service. For more information, contact Keepsafe Alarms on 044 937 2168.

Home Instead for independent living at home



There is a variety of care options available to ageing adults. But when does the older person and their family know that the time is right to look for a care option or which option to choose?

When Help is Needed;

Just because an ageing adult is having some issues at home does not mean that it is time to recommend a move to a nursing home. Home Care might be the perfect solution for an older parent who is recovering from an illness or surgery, such as a knee replacement, and needs help around the home, or for an older person who has lost a spouse and has become lonely and depressed to the point where their own health is suffering.

Similarly, a widower’s increasing forgetfulness could be putting him at risk of forgetting to pay the bills, forgetting to take his medications, or worse.

However, the first step in determining whether care is necessary is to take your ageing loved one’s needs and desires into account. Sometimes these are difficult conversations to have with a parent who is convinced that he or she does not need help.

The best argument for a family caregiver may be to acknowledge their desire to stay at home but to point out that a little extra help could keep the older person safe and independent at home for longer.



Signs that often trigger a call to Home Instead include;

Reluctance to leave the house

Losing interest in meals

Declining personal hygiene

Declining driving skills

Losing track of medication

If the above sounds familiar and you would like to know more about what care is available, then call our Care Consultant at Home Instead Mullingar to arrange a Care Consultation today, on 044 938 5260 or Homeinstead.ie .

Arrive in Comfort with Assumpta Begley Taxi Service

If you don’t want the stress of driving through crowded towns and cities, treat yourself and avail of Tommy Begley’s Taxi Service or Mullingar Tax Cabs to bring you to your destination safely and in style. Assumpta Begley Tax Service is the largest wheelchair accessible taxi service in Mullingar operating on a 24 hours a day, seven days a week basis.

Along with airport transfers, parties and social events transfers, school runs, shopping trips, and hospital journeys, Assumpta Begley and her team specialise in providing a reliable and safe wheelchair accessible service. Begley’s cater to the elderly and infirm for family visits, doctors appointments, or simply getting out to do the shopping.

It is recommend to book this service in advance when required so that all individual needs or special requirements a customer might have are catered to.

CONTACT

Call Assumpta and her team on 087 909 4494, freephone 1800-520222, or visit www.MullingarTaxis.com to see the fleet of transport they have on offer and to book your transport of choice.

Keep healthy with Whelehan’s Pharmacy

Contact Whelehan’s Pharmacies today and enquire about the Monitored Dosage Systems (MDS) – “Blister Packs”, which simplifies patients’ medication usage and comes in the form of a blister pack divided into days of the week and times of day. Log on to www.whelehans.ie or dial 044 933 4591 (Pearse St) or 044 931 0266 (Clonmore).