Crochet to candle making: Local Woman’s Shed has something for all members

At the bottom of the hill at Belvedere House and Gardens lies a secret haven in the form of Westmeath Woman’s Shed- Mullingar Branch; a child-free place where between 40 to 50 women come every week to plant, garden, chat and/ or walk while minding their mental health. Around 500 women have benefited from the shed since its opening in February 2021.

Amidst the birdsong and serenity, founder Melanie Hughes-Fox sat down in their gardens to talk to Topic about her reason for starting the shed, what happens there and how people can get involved.