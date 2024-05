Tubberclare NS emerged narrow winners by a single point over An Grianán NS Mount Temple in this thrilling Girls Football Division 3 final played in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar on Tuesday afternoon of last week, 21 May.

An Grianán NS Mount Temple got off to the perfect start when Lexi Winters and Cara Winters fired in goals.Tubberclare NS replied swiftly with Ruby Flanagan firing to the net.

But points from Winters and Grace O’Roarke increased the An Grianán lead.