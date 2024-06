On May 28, the Nally family announced the closure of Rochfort’s Superstore on Dominick Street after 54 years in business, news that was met with shock on the streets of Mullingar.

For the past three decades, Tomás Nally has worked in the family business and as they prepare to transition elements of their business online he told Topic the decision was entirely business driven but the reaction from the public has made it all ‘very emotional.’