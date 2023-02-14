Detty Cornally celebrates her 80th birthday with family and friends

Well known Mullingar lady Detty Cornally was surrounded by family and friends on Friday night, 10 February, in the Greville Arms Hotel, Mullingar to celebrate her 80th birthday, which was on Saturday, 11 February.

A very youthful Detty enjoyed a meal with close family earlier in the evening in The Greville and she was later joined by her large circle of friends in The Ballroom of the Greville Arms, where they danced the night away to Ray Dolan, who sang all Detty’s favourite tunes.. Happy 80th Detty!