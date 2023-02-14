Donie Cassidy welcomes Bertie Ahern back to party ‘with open arms’

Fianna Fáil Vice-President and Castlepollard politician Donie Cassidy has welcomed his long-time colleague Bertie Ahern back to the party “with open arms” and hailed his many contributions to the Irish life of today.

The former Taoiseach resigned from the Dáil in 2011, on the back of the Mahon Tribunal, before re-joining the party last week.

Speaking to the Westmeath Topic, Donie, a three-time leader of the Seanad, described the news as “fantastic”.

“He [Bertie] was one of the most successful Taoiseach’s of the time and he will never be forgotten by so many people all over the world, Irish or not,” he said.