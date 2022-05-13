€2m Writech Centre opens in Mullingar

Writech opened their new Design & Innovation Centre on Monday (May 9) with a €2m investment at their Mullingar headquarters that will provide 50 new jobs to the area.

Minister of State Robert Troy formally opened the new centre alongside Writech CEO Ted Wright, brother Alan Wright and Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy.

The new design centre has over 16,000 sq feet and has three stories which includes offices, a gym and innovation suites, with the aim of promoting “sustainability and wellbeing” in the new workplace that is adjoining its existing premises in Mullingar Business Park.

“We are delighted to open this state-of-the-art Design & Innovation Centre and to announce the significant new jobs that this will create.

“As a company, we have always looked at being the leader in fire protection systems and developing new, cutting-edge future-proofed services and solutions, while working with clients to ensure we develop and tailor products they require,” said CEO Ted Wright.