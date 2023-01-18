Early goals pave the way for Moate CS victory over Ashbourne

Two goals in the opening ten minutes laid the platform for Moate Community School to record a seven point victory over Ashbourne Community School in this North Leinster Junior Football ‘A’ Championship game played in Moate CS grounds on Wednesday of last week, 11 January.

The two goals enabled Moate CS to go in leading at half time by 2-2 to 0-4 and a third Moate goal in the opening minute of the second half put paid to any real hopes of the Meath college staging a comeback in this lively and entertaining game.

Victory for Moate sees them progress from this three team group as both Moate and St Pat’s Navan have now beaten Ashbourne, with two teams to progress to the next round, with Moate and St Pat’s playing next week to see which team tops the group.