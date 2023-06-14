Friday, June 16, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

Early-morning Mullingar crash leaves one man trapped in wreck

By Topic.ie
The over-turned car on the Dublin Road, Mullingar.

Two well known local GAA players rescued a man from a life threatening situation following a serious car crash in Mullingar early on Monday morning of this week, 12 June.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Mullingar duo prepare to chop for charity
Next article
€2m Endoscopy Suite is a boost for Midlands

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers