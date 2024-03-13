Embark on a New French Journey in Mullingar

Aras an Mhuilinn is thrilled to announce the launch of “The French Experience” – a captivating initiative tailored for individuals eager to brush up on their French proficiency.

Led by a dynamic young teacher with extensive experience teaching in France, this innovative programme aims to cultivate a vibrant French community right here in Mullingar.

Whether you’re captivated by the allure of France or simply intrigued by the melodious tones of the French language, this is your chance to dive into an immersive linguistic adventure.

Picture yourself crafting French sentences while indulging in a cup of coffee, transporting yourself to the bustling streets of the Champs-Élysées. With an experienced French teach­er by your side, you’ll embark on a journey of language discovery unlike any other.

Classes will commence every Monday morning from 10:30 to 11.30 am, followed by a delightful coffee/tea session to unwind and practice your newfound skills.

The term spans over 10 weeks, starting from March 25 and concluding on June 17, ensuring ample time for participants to delve deep into the nuances of the French language.

To seize this exciting opportunity and reserve your spot, please contact Stephen at Áras on 044-934/4673 or 087-985/8555. Places will be allocated on a first come first serve basis.