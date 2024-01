By Paul O’Donovan

“We can’t change the past, but we can change the future. We need to talk, don’t be afraid to open up to others.”

That was the message from Patrick Cooney, as he spoke to a packed clubhouse at Shay Murtagh Park, Cullion, in Mullingar Rugby grounds on Saturday last, after a charity football game had raised a large amount of money for charities working towards the prevention of suicide.

Just five months earlier Patrick’s brother Robbie Cooney had died by suicide.