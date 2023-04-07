Friday, April 7, 2023
End of an era as postman Martin Little retires after 46 years on his beat

By Topic.ie
Martin Little

Martin Little retired recently from his position as postman after 46 and a half years of service with An Post. It’s a long time.

Martin joined the original Mullingar Post Office staff back in 1976 where he worked as a telegraph boy, delivering telegrams around Mullingar from the main Post Office in Dominic Street.

His confidant in the Post Office at the time was his neighbour, the amazing Maura Brennan, and Bernie Boyle another of Martin’s minders in the early years.

He later moved to the Mullingar sorting office and to the position of postman in Mullingar town area. Then 31 years ago in 1992 he succeeded Michael Tyrrell as area postman in Cloghan area. 

