Ryan Corcoran from Mullingar is a young man of 21 years of age who was elected as Vice-Chairperson of the Ógra Fianna Fáil Longford-Westmeath Constituency in September 2022.

Ryan is the grandson of the late Mattie Corcoran, who was a well-known Fianna Fáil member for most of his life, and is a far out relation of Donie Cassidy.

Ryan told us: “When Grandad was alive, me and him spoke non-stop about politics, and also about football.”