Exceptional Two-Bedroom Bungalow on Nearly an Acre: A Perfect Blend of Old World Charm and Modern Comforts

Corrydonnellan

Rathowen

Co Westmeath

N91H367

2 Bedroom – 1 Bathroom – Detached

Asking Price: €250,000

Nestled on an expansive 0.98-acre site, this meticulously maintained two-bedroom detached bungalow beckons with a harmonious fusion of classic allure and contemporary interiors. Boasting old-world charm and a recent refurbishment, this property offers an ideal canvas for family living, with ample space for potential extensions.

The residence, centrally located for easy access to major towns, provides a serene escape with privacy, seclusion, and picturesque views of the surrounding countryside.

Step inside through the tiled entrance hall, where the journey begins. The large open-plan living area seamlessly integrates with an impressively fitted kitchen featuring tiled flooring and newly installed appliances. The hallway leads to two bedrooms adorned with plush carpeting, while the primary bedroom includes a sliding glass wardrobe. The bathroom, a tasteful three-piece suite, is enhanced by a fitted shower in the bath. Throughout, the property exudes a high standard of finish, reflecting the recent extension and refurbishment.

Noteworthy features include a detached garage with carports, offering convenience and additional utility. The property also comes with modern amenities such as electric heating, underfloor heating in the extension, controllable via a smart app, smart plugs, and exterior lighting.

The detached shed, measuring 10.5m x 6m, stands as a versatile space, insulated, plumbed, and powered, providing endless possibilities.

Key features:

Electric heating

Underfloor heating in the extension

Smart plugs and exterior lighting

Extension completed in 2021

Detached insulated shed with plumbing and power

New flooring, carpets, and kitchen installed in 2021

Brand new PVC fascia and soffit fitted in October 2023

Ample room for further extension

This must-see property, in impeccable walk-in condition, is in close proximity to Mullingar, Longford, and Granard. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the charm, comfort, and potential this home offers.

View Corrydonnellan, Rathowen today

To book your viewing slot of this much sought-after property, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000. For additional details and images, click here.