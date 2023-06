By Patrick Muldoon

Actor George McMahon, who is best known for his role as Mondo O’Connell in RTÉ’s Fair City, will deliver an ‘Acting As A Career’ workshop in the Mullingar Arts Centre on 28 June.

The workshop, limited to 25 students, is for teenage aspiring actors or performers aged 13 and upwards.

In his workshop, George will explore different styles of performance including improvisation, acting for camera versus stage, audition technique and tips on how to get auditions for film and TV.