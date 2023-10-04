FDC Group and BDM Financial and Accounting Announce Merger

FDC Group and BDM Financial and Accounting announced their merger on 1 September, bringing together two prominent financial and accounting firms in Mullingar.

FDC opened their first office in Dunmanway, Co. Cork in 1973. Over the past fifty years, they have continued to expand, operating out of 47 offices nationwide with the latest addition of BDM Financial and Accounting in Mullingar.

BDM Financial & Accounting Ltd. are long-established Chartered Accountants and Registered Auditors based in Mullingar. BDM is led by two partners, Anne Hill and Denise Larkin, and has a professional staff of fourteen.

The organisation is experienced in serving small and medium companies, farmers, sole traders, individuals and business start-ups.

FDC Group and BDM Financial and Accounting have joined forces to enhance their capacity to serve clients with even greater expertise and efficiency.

The experts at BDM Financial and Accounting join forces with the FDC Accountants Tax Consultants (Midlands Region) Ltd to advise clients and to prepare statutory financial statements, audits, business and farm accounts, management accounts, income tax, corporation tax, VAT and PAYE returns, business plans and much more.

The merger will combine the extensive experience and resources of both organisations, allowing them to offer a wider spectrum of services to individuals and businesses in Mullingar and the surrounding regions. Clients can expect to benefit from a more diversified portfolio of financial and accounting solutions, coupled with the same commitment to excellence and personalised service for which both FDC Group and BDM Financial and Accounting are known.

“We are thrilled to announce this merger with BDM Financial and Accounting,” said Jack Murphy, General Manager of FDC Group. “This collaboration will enable us to provide an even more comprehensive suite of services to our valued clients and further strengthen our position as a leader in the financial industry.”

Anne Hill, one of the founding partners of BDM Financial and Accounting, added: “We are excited about this merger, as it allows us to combine our strengths and expertise to better serve our clients and contribute to the growth of the local business community.”

For more information about FDC Group and the merger with BDM Financial and Accounting, please visit fdc.ie.

Call FDC Mullingar at 044 934 0541 or email mullingar@fdc.ie to contact either Anne Hill or Denise Larkin and see what they can do for your business.