Find them, fine them: Illegal dumpers showing ‘blatant disregard’ for communities or the law

By Claire Corrigan

The issue of ongoing illegal dumping at Butler’s Bridge was raised Cllr Ken Glynn (FF) at the latest meeting of Municipal District of Mullingar – Kinnegad where he asked the District to take more stern measures to help eliminate the practice.

He was advised that this matter has been referred to the Community Wardens to examine and take the appropriate enforcement measures. Cllr Glynn praised the “fantastic community spirit” of the area with locals often cleaning up after these illegal dumpers, helped by Westmeath County Council.

He said a “small cohort” show blatant disregard for the area and stressed that he felt it is “high time we got this sorted”. He said Council staff should not have to “continuously” clean up the area and said he was disappointed by the response and wants to see the perpetrators prosecuted.

Mayor Aoife Davitt (FF) noted that “just down the road”, she called on the District to clean the drains from Belmont Bridge to Ladestown and was advised litter will be removed from these drains in the coming weeks. “The areas join from the canal down to the lake and there is a continual issue out there,” she stressed.