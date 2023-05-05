Five bedroom property offers the the best of town and countryside

Macetown, Mullingar

Asking Price €399,950

Enjoy the best of both town and countryside in this bright and spacious five-bedroom dormer bungalow with three reception rooms, home gym space and detached garage in Macetown, Cloughan, Mullingar.

Located just a few minutes drive from Mullingar and Delvin, this property is set on a half-acre site of mature gardens with a patio area to the rear, offering views of the local countryside. The property is presented to the open market with an exceptional finish and décor and includes newly fitted stoves and flooring in the upstairs gym/games room and many more features throughout.

The accommodation consists of a spacious entrance hall with tiled flooring and solid oak stairs. The sitting room has carpet flooring and an inset solid fuel stove with cast iron and timber surround.

The kitchen is impressively fitted with ample storage, kitchen island, tiled floor and is open plan, with a living area that houses a Kingstar solid fuel stove with back boiler. An archway leads to the dining room, that has a tiled floor, cathedral style ceiling and double doors that lead to the spacious rear garden.

Off the living area is a utility room with extra storage, that is plumbed for washer and dryer and a guest WC.

The tiled hallway gives access to the four ground floor bedrooms, all with carpet flooring, three with built in wardrobes while the master comes with a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom with jacuzzi shower.

The first floor consists of a carpeted landing giving access to the fifth bedroom, which can be used as a guest bedroom as there is an en-suite bathroom attached.

A very impressive large home gym/games room with newly fitted laminate flooring is also on the first floor. The accommodation is completed by a home office with laminate floor.

The exterior of this family home is well maintained with tarmac drive way and yard.

Mature gardens with decking area to the rear and block built detached garage makes this a perfect home to bring up a family in comfort and space.

Macetown is perfectly located; it’s in the countryside, and Mullingar is just six kilometres away to the left and Delvin just a short drive to the right. The property offers easy access to the N4 motorway.

Included in the sale are blinds, curtains, fixtures and fittings, some appliances and carpets.

Special features and services to keep in mind when considering this property are the solid fuel and oil fired central heating and the two new recently fitted stoves, new slide wardrobes fitted master bedroom, new security gates fitted, new laminate floors fitted upstairs office and games room, PVC double glazed windows and doors, tarmac driveway around entire house, detached garage, septic tank (treatment plant), mains water, new patio area to the rear, outside tap, exceptional finish and décor, the 0.5 acre of mature gardens and the fact that this property is not overlooked.

Viewing is strongly recommended to appreciate what it has to offer. Contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt today on 044 934 0000 to book your viewing slot.

