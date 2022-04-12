Fleadh ’22: Silent Disco in Mullingar this Saturday

The Newbury Hotel on Dominick Street, Mullingar is the latest venue to row in behind the Fleadh committee and raise funds for the upcoming Fleadh Ceoil which will take place in Mullingar from July 31 to August 7.

They have come up with the novel idea of a Silent Disco (or Céilí Rave), to raise funds towards costs to bring the Fleadh home this summer. 100% of the proceeds are being donated to the Fleadh committee.

The Silent Disco, which takes place on Saturday, 15 April, is expected to be a great, fun event; even thinking about it brings a smile.

There will be three DJs playing all crowd favourite songs. DJ one will be playing full Irish music, DJ two will be playing dance classics and DJ three will be playing pop anthems. Dance off’s are optional!

There’s plenty of room for everyone to find their groove in The Newbury Hotel so you only need to bring your best moves and your dancing shoes and let the fun begin!

Tickets are €10.50 and include admission and headphone rental.

Be sure to book early as places are limited. Doors open at 9pm.