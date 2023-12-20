Former RTÉ Northern Editor Tommie Gorman launches local exhibition

A large gathering attended the launch by former RTÉ Northern Editor Tommie Gorman of Mindful Expressions, a solo exhibition by Mullingar artist Sarah Curran in the Atrium, in the County Buildings last Thursday, 14 December.

Sarah works as an SNA in St Finian’s College and has painted most of her adult life. She has a particular interest in working on animals and the Irish landscape and the works on display in the exhibition reflect this. In her remarks Sarah expressed her gratitude to all who came to the event. “I’m very grateful that you could all come this evening. It’s my first solo art exhibition. I was with Brosna Art Group for a long time. I used to exhibit with them. It means a lot to me having all my friends and family around me.”